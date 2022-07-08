Terri Sue Conatser, 62, of St. George, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday (July 6, 2022) at her home in St. George.
Born October 28, 1959 in Franklin, Kansas, Terri was the daughter of Walter and Betty Maureen (Beasley) Ochs. Terri had been married to Charlie Barker. She married David Conatser on January 1, 2011 in Garden City, Kansas. He survives.
Terri was a member of Immanuel Faith Community Church Wells Creek. She was an accomplished quilter and enjoyed watching wrestling on TV. Terri’s greatest joy came in the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Terri was employed as a secretary at Lee Construction Co. in Garden City, Kansas. She previously worked with the American Red Cross and SRS in Garden City. She and David moved to St. George in May, 2020.
Survivors include her husband, David; two daughters, Victoria Niedfeldt (Tyrel) of Wamego, KS and Elizabeth Wills of St. George, KS; six grandchildren, Nautami Niedfeldt, Zyrain Frizzell, Brayen Niedfeldt, Brandon Jr. Wills, Braxton Wills and William Mitchell; a brother, Doug Ochs (Francee) of Minneapolis, KS; and one niece and one nephew.
Terri was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday morning (July 12) at 10:30 at Immanuel Faith Community Church Wells Creek with Pastor Tim Pearson officiating. Burial will follow at the Wells Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday evening (July 11) from 6:00 to 8:00 at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego.
Memorials are requested to Immanuel Faith Community Church Wells Creek and may be left with Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Road, Wamego, KS 66547.
