Terry 'Toby' Powell
Toby, 72, passed away at his home in rural St. George on Monday, June 22, 2020.
Toby is survived by his wife Kay; three children: Bret, Spencer and LaDonna; nine grand-children; sisters: Kay Penn and Cindy Dunlap; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Burial announcement will be at a later date.
