Thomas Benedict Prockish

Wamego, KS (66547)

Today

Rain and wind. High 41F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.