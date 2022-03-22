Thomas Benedict Prockish

Thomas (Tom) Benedict Prockish, 75, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022.
He was born January 30, 1947, in Westmoreland, Kansas, the son of Benedict and Edith (Shrimpel) Prockish. He graduated from Shawnee Heights High School in 1966. He served in the Army National Guard 160 Battalion from 1966 to 1972 and then in the 1-108th Aviation where he was a Sergeant and Crew Chief on the CH-54 helicopter during the 1980s.
Tom was employed by Goodyear for 38 years, retiring in May of 2006.
Mr. Prockish was a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church of Topeka.
Tom married Linda Catherine Shepard on February 17, 1968 in Topeka. She survives, along with their children Richard Prockish (Michelle) and Ashla Stowe (Patrick), both of Topeka; granddaughter, Paige Cox (Joe) of Del Valle, TX; great-grandchildren Prestyn, Jadyn, and Jordyn Cox; brother Larry Prockish (Susan) of Topeka and sisters Donna Matthews (James) of Topeka and Patricia Woodson of Kansas City. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Tom enjoyed hunting, camping and riding mules — and talking about crossing the Great Divide on mules. He loved riding motorcycles and talking about the trips he took with his friends and family. He also enjoyed all his cars.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 26th at 10:00 AM at Dove Cremations and Funerals Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road in Topeka. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Topeka. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 25th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dove Cremations and Funerals Southwest Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Kansas Parkinson Association, PO Box 67342, Topeka, KS 66667-0342.
