Thomas Joseph Doll
Thomas Joseph Doll, 78, of Wamego, KS, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at The House at Midland Care, Topeka, KS. Tom was born April 15, 1942, to Herman and Marie (Brockish) in Westmoreland, KS. In his youth, he attended school in Wamego, KS. Tom graduated from Luckey High School, Manhattan, KS in 1960.
After high school, Tom enlisted in the Army National Guard. He began his professional career at Firestone Tire Company in Topeka, KS. Tom owned and operated Kaw Valley Tire Company in Wamego for many years. In 1986, Tom and his wife, Joan, moved to Holiday Island, AR, where they operated the Holiday Island Marina on Table Rock Lake. Upon returning to Kansas, Tom managed the Farmer’s Union Co-Op in Harveyville until his retirement.
Tom had a love of flying securing his private pilot’s license and acting as a board member of the Wamego Municipal Airport. He was proud to travel to Washington, DC, as a member of the 2019 Kansas Honor Flight program through Wamego High School. Tom enjoyed monthly luncheons with Joan and a special group of friends at South 40 Cafe in Westmoreland. He adored his grandchildren and enjoyed sharing special times with his family and friends.
Tom married Joan Timmons, August 25, 1962. Joan survives at their home in Wamego with their pup, Buddy.
His survivors include sons: Jeff (New York City, NY) and Ron, and his wife, Nancy, (Seattle, WA); 2 grandchildren: Brenna Doll and Max Doll (Seattle, WA); sister: Lois Doll Brazzle (Wamego, KS); brother-in-law: Jim Timmons, and his wife, Laura (Auburn, KS). 5 nephews: Brandon Brazzle, Chad Carrel, Jared Carrel, Bob Timmons and David Timmons; 2 nieces: Emily Brazzle and LaDonna Munoz.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Ann Carrel.
Private family graveside services and burial will be held at St. Joseph’s cemetery in Flush, KS, Monday, May 11, 10:30am.
Honorary pallbearers include: Doug Diederich, John Irvine, Dennis Stauffer, Keith Umscheid, Kenny Unterberger and Rolland Wohler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Wamego High School Honor Flight Program or The American Kidney Fund and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral home of Wamego, PO Box 48, 66547.
