Trevor James Groundwater, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Lawrence, Kansas, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home.
Trevor was born on August 30, 1995, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Paul and Lana Muckenthaler Groundwater. Trevor received is high school education at home and then graduated from Washburn University in Topeka. He was a member of Beta Alpha Psi, an international honor organization for financial and information professionals.
Trevor was a Certified Public Accountant and work for BKD Accounting and Advisory Firm in Kansas City.
Trevor enjoyed jogging and trying all the local coffee places, bars and restaurants. He loved country and folk music and in his middle school and high school years did several acting roles. Trevor was a big Chiefs, Royals, and Sporting KC fan. Trevor enjoyed traveling, his cats, but most importantly, he was always trying to help others. He even became ordained so he could officiate a friend’s wedding. Trevor was a member of Trinity Family of Faith Lutheran Church. He taught 6th grade Sunday School class and was a member of the Stewardship Committee at his church.
Trevor married Elizabeth Maradee Masson on June 7, 2014, in Lawrence, Kansas. She survives.
Trevor is also survived by his parents, Paul and Lana Groundwater, of Lawrence; his sisters, Shaunie and Darcie Groundwater, also of Lawrence; his maternal grandmother, Beverly Muckenthaler, of Wamego; his in-laws, John and Lisa Masson, of Baldwin; his brother and sisters-in-law, Nathan, Helena , Marysa and Sydney Masson, all of Baldwin; other family members and many friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Calvin Muckenthaler, and his paternal grandparents, James and LaVelle Groundwater.
A private graveside service will be held at Wamego City Cemetery. A Celebration of Trevor’s Life service will be held at a later date. A suggested memorial contribution for suicide prevention will be named at a later time, and those may be sent in care of Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
