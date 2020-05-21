Vera B. Clark
Vera B. Clark, 91, of Onaga, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka.
She was born July 4, 1928, in Wamego, the daughter of Louis and Agnes Hunholz Yonning. She graduated from Wamego High School.
Vera married Lawrence E. Clark on September 5, 1948 at Wamego. He died April 26, 2010.
She was a farm wife and helped Lawrence run their dairy.
Vera was also preceded in death by her parents, a son, William D. Clark, who died Aug. 16, 1981, a granddaughter, Renee Hoelzel, four brothers, Dee, Earl, James and George Yonning, and three sisters, Mary Pinick, Ruby Breymeyer and Evelyn Yonning.
Survivors include two daughters, Judy Tumbleson, Topeka and Nancy Valburg and husband Charles, Onaga; five grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
A private memorial graveside service will be held at the Onaga Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Onaga Cemetery and may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 312, Onaga, KS 66521. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
