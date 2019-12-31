Vera H. Marten
Vera H. Marten, 94, of Wheaton, Kansas, passed from this life on Dec. 29, 2019, at the McCrite Plaza in Topeka.
Vera was born on May 30, 1925, southeast of Wheaton, Kansas, the fourth of seven children born to Louis W. and Esther Force Henneberg.
Vera married Orville Marten on Feb. 4, 1945, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Duluth.
Vera is survived by her four children; Ruth Scott (Mel), Topeka, Jo Schick (Lee), Topeka, Lynn Marten (Marsha), Lenexa, and Paula Garcia (Richard), Lincoln, Nebraska.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, January 3, 2020, at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Wheaton. Burial will follow at Wheaton Congregational Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Thursday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm. Vera will lie-in-state on Thursday at 4:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.