Vera Jean Teske
Vera Jean Teske, 92, of Wheaton, Kansas, died Friday, December 4, 2020, at the Eastridge Nursing Facility in Centralia. She was a life-long member of the Wheaton community.
Vera was born on December 3, 1928, in rural Wheaton, the daughter of Loring H. and Irene Bosse Kufahl. She attended local schools.
Vera married Melvin Emil Teske on December 5, 1946, in Wheaton. He preceded her in death on February 5, 1999.
Vera was a farm wife and homemaker. She played an active part in the family farm operation for over 60 years. She was an active 4-H Leader and taught a generation of kids how to sew. Vera valued her family most of all, and was known as the “best grandma ever”. She was famous among her grandchildren and their circle of friends for her homemade chocolate chip cookies. She loved her family and had the ability to make each member feel like they were her very favorite. Vera also spent many years diligently caring for her husband, Melvin, after his health failed. She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church.
Vera is survived by her children; Janet Wegner (Vernon), Onaga, Joy Zabel (Steve), Onaga, Donn Teske (Kathy), Wheaton, and Karen Harder (Joe), Wheaton; her grandchildren, Allan Wegner (Melissa), Bob Wegner (Cori), Chad Abitz (Amy), Jamie Mullin (Josh), Becky Nelson (Mike), Cody Zabel, Lisa Spevacek (Brandon), Zachary Teske (Stacy), Stephanie Kluitenberg (Nate), Tyler Teske, Tracy Meyerkorth (Lincoln), Bailey Starns (Taylor); and her sister-in-law, Erma Kufahl; and twenty-seven great-grandchildren. Vera was also preceded in death by her parents; her son, Ken Teske; her granddaughter, Erin Baum; and her siblings, Doris Orr, Alice Krohn, William F. Kufahl, and Lyle E. Kufahl.
Private family services will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday. December 9, 2020. Her service may be viewed via live stream on Donn Teske’s Facebook page. Burial will follow at St. Luke Lutheran North Cemetery. Community members may come and pay their respects on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Wheaton. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Luke Lutheran Church or the Lutheran Hour, and those may be sent in care of Campanella-Kufahl Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
