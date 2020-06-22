Vicki Lea Livengood
Vicki Lea Livengood, 67, Wamego, KS passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi Manhattan, Kansas.
On March 22, 1953, Vicki was born to Fred W. and Jewel D. Neal Hittle, in Hugoton, KS. Vicki graduated from Sublette High School and then graduated from Seward County Community College where she obtained an Associate’s Degree in nursing and as an RN. Vicki worked in nursing for her entire career, either as an RN with hospital patients or in administration. She worked for over 35 combined years at Mercy Hospital and Ascension Via Christi, and most recently as Director of Nursing-House Supervision. Vicki was united in marriage with Don Livengood on July 29, 1972 in Hugoton, KS.
Vicki had a strong passion for her work. She also loved to decorate her home (which she was very good at), loved her cats, and especially enjoyed doing anything to spend time with her grandkids.
She is preceded in death by her husband Don, Nov. 2018, and her daughter Shlaya, June 2019, and her parents.
Survivors include her daughter, LaCrecia Heiman (Dan), of Wamego, KS, a brother, Dan Hittle (Ila), Pratt, KS; and four grandchildren, Madisyn, Jaidyn, Keyarrah, and Khaige.
Family will greet friends during a visitation Friday, June 26 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Purple P.A.W.S. Animal Shelter, and may be left in care of the Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Online condolences may also be left at www.stewartfuneralhomes.com
