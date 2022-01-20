Virginia Hecker Webster, Cerritos, California, passed away on January 8, 2022.
Virginia grew up in Wamego. She went to school at St. Bernard’s grade school and Wamego High School. After getting out of school, she moved to California and worked at TRW until retiring.
Virginia was the daughter of Jacob and Opal (Edwards) Hecker. She was preceded in death by her parents, I heard parents; brothers: Jerry, Jack, and Jake; and sisters: Jean Dechariro, and Winifred Hinson. Virginia is survived by her daughter, Jami Hernandez; her son, Jim Websyer, Jr.; and their father, Jim Webster; two grandchildren: Jami Hernandez and Jasmine Black (Chris); three great grandchildren: Alaina Black, Abel Black and AJ Black; sisters: Ann Augustine, Lancaster, CA, Mary Akin, Manhattan;; a brother: Richard Hecker, Wamego, and sister-in-law, Rose Hecker; and many nieces and nephews.
