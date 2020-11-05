Virginia Lee Roberts
Virginia Lee Roberts, 77, of St. George, Kansas, died Monday, November 2, 2020, at her home following a lengthy illness. She was a long-time active member of the area.
Virginia was born January 11, 1943, in Wamego, Kansas, the daughter of Arvle “Beanie” and Mary (O’Neill) Howard. She graduated from St. George High School in 1961.
On September 10, 1961, Virginia married Larry D. Roberts. He survives at their home.
Virginia was a mother and homemaker until her children left for college, she then worked as the activities director at Presbyterian Manor in Salina and Wharton Manor in Manhattan. Virginia then became the manager for Good Samaritan Society Grandview Suites until her retirement.
Virginia was a very active and energetic person and in her late teens, she played on a semi-professional basketball team and in her early twenties, a semi-professional baseball team. She was very involved with her children’s sports, 4-H, and other activities. She also helped with both her parent’s and in-law’s farms. Virginia always had one of the best gardens in the area and was known for her holiday decorations, especially Christmas.
Virginia was very artistic and creative. She crafted most of her own Christmas decorations, took art classes, and was quite a good at painting pictures. Virginia acted as her own general contractor building her dream house on her childhood farm. She was a local volunteer for many activities including being a Stephens Minister, a member of the board for the Community Care Ministry, and worked at the Methodists Women’s Thrift Shop.
Virginia was a member of the Wamego United Methodist Church and played in the church bell choir. She also helped in many other ways at both the Methodist Church in Wamego and St. George.
Virginia’s last few years were marred by a crippling degenerative neurological disorder, breast cancer, and bilateral knee replacements.
Virginia is also survived by her children, Audrey Roberts, Shane Roberts (Amy); her grandchildren, Bret Roberts, Trevor Ingrim, Katelin Ingrim, and Kile Cross; her great-granddaughter, Gracelyn Cross; and her sister, Mary Gardner. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Arvle Howard and her sister Darlene Biedenbender.
Per Virginia’s wishes, her body is bequeathed to KU Medical Center for education and research. Memorial services will be held at 2:30 pm, on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Good Shepherd Home Care and Hospice, and those may be sent in care of the mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
