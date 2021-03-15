Walter Carl “Buddy” Barnes, Jr., 71, of Alma, Kansas, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Stormont-Vail Heath Center in Topeka. He was a long-time resident of the community.
Buddy was born on September 27, 1949, in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Mary E. Taylor Barnes and Walter C. Barnes, Sr. During his senior year in high school, Buddy, enlisted in the United States Army and served his country for 10 years. He reached the rank of Staff Sergeant for the Air Defense Artillery, and was stationed in Vietnam, Germany, Fort Riley and Fort Hood. Buddy received several honors and decorations, including two Purple Hearts. After leaving the military in 1977, he served in the National Guard.
Buddy then worked for the Wabaunsee County road and bridge crew for twelve years, and ten years as a postal clerk for the United States Postal Service. He also worked for the Alma Coop.
Buddy was an avid hunter, trapper and fisherman. He also enjoyed being a hobby farmer. He was a member of the Kansas Fur Harvesters Association, the American Legion and the Disabled American Veterans. Buddy was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church in Alma.
Buddy married Jane Marie Ringel on November 11, 1972, in Alma. She survives at their home.
Buddy is also survived by his mother, Mary Barnes, Wamego; his children; Jim Barnes (Vicky), Wamego, Bill Barnes (Emily), Abilene, and Lorrie Jackson (Larry), Omaha, Nebraska; his grandchildren, Kadence Barnes, Autumn Barnes, Brendan Barnes, Abby Barnes, Lexi Barnes, Kyleigh Ryan and Keegan Ryan; and his siblings, Charlotte Smith and Charlie Barnes (Sherrie), both of San Antonio. Buddy was preceded in death by his father, and a sister, Carolyn Burrell Lizembee.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, March 15, 2021, at the St. John Lutheran Church in Alma, Kansas. Reverend Robert Grimm will be officiating. Military honors will be held at the church immediately following the service. The family will greet friends on Sunday, between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm, at the church. They suggest memorial contributions to St. John Lutheran or St. John Lutheran School, and those may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
