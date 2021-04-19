Wamego, KS (66547)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.