Waunita R. Ault, 96, of Wamego, Kansas passed away on July 17, 2022 at Valley Vista Good Samaritan Society Care Home.
Born on October 5, 1925 at the family farm at Laclede, Kansas, she was the only daughter of Leslie and Louise (Nies) Schwandt.
She attended local schools in Pottawatomie County and graduated from Wamego High School. She attended Kansas State University for one year and received a teaching certificate. She taught school at Laclede for 1 year before her marriage to Edgar Ault on June 1st, 1946. They were married 58 years. To this union five children were born.
Family and community was the most important thing to Waunita. As a farm wife, she fixed meals to take to the field during harvest and haying season, and often had bottle calves to tend to. She always had a garden on the farm and was an excellent cook. She was a Tannerville 4-H club leader, played the piano and taught Sunday School at LaClede Baptist Church, and was a member of Jayhawk club.
In 1986 Waunita and Edgar moved to Wamego and she became the cook at the Wamego Senior Center. She retired in 1996. She joined the Wamego First Baptist Church where she played the piano for church services until she was 84.
In 2009 Waunita moved into Grandview Suites, then later into Vintage Park. She moved to Valley Vista in 2013 where she lived until her death. She was an avid reader and enjoyed craft time, bingo, and devotions. She was a friend to all who lived and worked at the nursing home.
She is survived by her children: Mary Schulz of Holton, KS, Linda (Larry) Stamper of Plainville, KS, Sue (Ron) Yocum of Alma, KS, and Bruce (Teresa) Ault of Wamego, KS; 11 Grandchildren: Eric (Jill) Schulz, Katie (Monte) Mitchell, Michael (Liz) Stamper, James (Lyndsey) Stamper, Mark (Lindsay) Stamper, Jenny (Paul) Schutter, Brad (Dana) Yocum, Chris (Sabrina) Ault, Bryan (Amy) Ault, Richelle (Mike) Rumford, Amanda Ault; 25 great grandchildren, Ethan Schulz, Rylan Schulz, Devin Schulz, Canann Mitchell, Nora Mitchell, Ashlynn Stamper, Emily Stamper, Isaac Stamper, Reid Stamper, Hank Stamper, Harley Stamper, Rozalynn Stamper, Jakob Schutter, Lauren Schutter, Ryan Schutter, Sam Schutter, Deacon Yocum, Harper Yocum, Alayna Ault, Easton Ault, Luke Ault, Samantha Ault, Brenna Rumford, Bowe Rumford, and Spencer Ault.
Waunita was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Edgar, a son Kevin Ault, son-in-law Dennis Schulz, grandson Paul Stamper, and great grandson, Landon Ault.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 26, at Trinity Baptist Church of Wamego. Burial will follow in Wamego City Cemetery. Family will greet friends during visitation at Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, Monday, July 25, from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A memorial for donations in memory of Waunita has been established to: Wamego Community Foundation – Friends of The Park, and may be left in care of Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, P.O. Box 48, 66547.
