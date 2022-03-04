Wayne Eugene Blankley

Wamego, KS (66547)

Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become mostly sunny this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 24F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.