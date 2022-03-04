Wayne Eugene Blankley, Sr, 77, of Westmoreland, KS, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Via Christi in Manhattan, KS. Wayne was born in Louisville, KS on May 31, 1944, the son of Ephraim and Gladys (Hebrew) Blankley.
He attended Wamego schools and graduated from Wamego High School. Wayne married Nancy Chilcott at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Flush, KS on May 31, 1966. Wayne worked as a truck driver for Coca-Cola, Prockish Trucking, Bayer Construction and Pottawatomie County Road Department. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and watching their activities. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his son, brothers, and nephews.
He is survived by his four children; Jane (Ron) Haefner of Columbus, NE, Lori Beagel of Burrton, KS, Wayne (Sara) Blankley, Jr of Westmoreland, KS, and Wanda Silva of Junction City, KS., seven grandchildren, Alex (Haley) Haefner, Aidan, Danielle and Dominic Silva, Matthew Beagel, Jessica and Kiersten Blankley, brother, Bill Blankley and sister, Helen Wheeler, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, parents, brothers; Keith, Walter and Raymond Blankley and sisters; Mildred Gilleece, Florence Smith, and Margaret Colson.
A visitation with family and friends will be held Friday, March 11, 2022, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego, with Father Mike Peterson officiating. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to be made to the KSU Cancer Research Fund at Cancer Research Fund, Kansas State University Foundation and can be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Road, Wamego, KS 66547.
