Wilfred Joe “Swede” Michaelis, 87, of McFarland, Kansas, died Monday, December 28, 2020. Private funeral services were held. Memorials to: Trinity Lutheran Cemetery or Good Samaritan Society. Condolences at www.campanellafuneral.com.
