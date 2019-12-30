Willard Grant Morgan
Willard Grant Morgan, 85, of Manhattan, KS passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 surrounded by his family at the Copperas Cove Nursing and Rehab in Copperas Cove, TX.
He is survived by his life partner, Karen Smith, Texas; a brother, Robert Morgan, Illinois; a sister, Bernice Lewis, Illinois; several children, step children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and various other family and friends.
Willard was born on Aug. 1, 1934 in Wabaunsee, KS to Willard and Ethel (Pinchem) Morgan. He attended school in Wamego, KS. Growing up, Willard loved riding horses with his sister, Darlene, was active in sports, and worked on his parents’ farm at a young age. He loved classic country music; especially his favorite singer George Jones. In 1983, he met his partner Karen Smith in Manhattan, KS.
Willard was employed as a truck driver for various trucking companies, hauling mostly livestock. Anyone who knew him knows his CB Handle was “FOX”. He loved truck driving and enjoyed seeing different parts of the country. Willard would often tell stories about his time as a truck driver and said the state of Washington was one of the best states he had driven through. He also enjoyed the occasional coffee with his sale barn buddies.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at the Wabaunsee Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com
