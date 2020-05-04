Willard Lane Hodges
Willard Lane Hodges, 66, of St. George, Kansas, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. He was a lifelong resident of the community.
Willard was born March 29, 1954, in Manhattan, Kansas, the son of Loran and Irene Ward Hodges. He attended local schools and graduated in 1972 from St. George High School, where he was a champion pole vaulter.
Willard was a union iron worker and welder. He worked many years on the family farm as well as in the construction industry in Kansas, Texas, and Colorado.
Willard was a jack of all trades, was known for his ability to fix and drive fast cars, and was always tinkering and working on some project. He was an artist and excellent cook. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and riding four wheelers and motorcycles. His greatest passion was the time he could spend with his grandchildren. Willard had many friends, was outgoing and sociable. He will be greatly missed.
Willard married Barbara Drown. Two children were born of this union. They were later divorced. He then married Janelle Norris with a daughter born of this union. They were also later divorced. On December 15, 1989, Willard married Jeanette Volpert in Fort Collins, Colorado at which time he gained an additional daughter and five sons were born of this union. She survives at their home in St.George, Kansas.
Willard is also survived by his children; Daina Zolck (Joe), Wamego, Joe Hodges, St. George, Rachelle Dinger, Rifle, Colorado, Cory Norris, Spicewood, Texas, Ryan Hodges Manhattan, Jordan Hodges (Amanda), Nicholas Hodges, Colby Hodges (Riley) and Taylor Hodges, all of St. George; his grandchildren; Kynedee, Mikaela, Amylyn, Emma, Alex, Isabella, Ryatt, Remydee, Makinzee, Shelby, Aiden, Kathrin, Layne, Payton, Elliot, Lillian and Addalynn; and his great-grandchildren, Jack and Scarlett; his brothers, Russell “Butch” Hodges, Dennis Hodges (Sherill), Gary “Doc” Hodges, and Edwin “Ed” Hodges (Cheri), all of St. George. Willard was preceded in death by his parents.
Willard will lie-in-state on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm, at Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. Cremation will follow and a celebration of life service and inurnment in St. George Cemetery will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to Campanella-Evans Mortuary to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com
