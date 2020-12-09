William “Bill” Edward Wells
WAMEGO – William “Bill” Edward Wells, 78, Wabaunsee, KS passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, KS.
On June 7, 1942, Bill, was born to Paul and Ella (Washburn) Wells in West Union Iowa. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1960 and served until he was Honorably Discharged in 1963. Bill would work at several locations in the Wamego, St. George and Manhattan areas as a cook and doing various janitorial duties, including the Eagles Lodge, St. George Grade School and Kansas State Credit Union. He was a member of the Beecher Bible and Rifle Church and enjoyed going fishing in his spare time.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Patricia Wells, Wabaunsee, KS; two sons, Marc, Louisville, KY, and Kurt, Stillwell, KS; two sisters, Geraldine Hughes, Auburn, MN, and Joann Potter, Auburn, MN; and four grandchildren, Cole, Reed, Tie and Alexa.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Michael Wells.
Private Graveside Services will be held at a later date in the Wabaunsee Cemetery. Cards may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.