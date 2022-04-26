William Douglas “Doug” Wenderott, 65, of Alma, Kansas, died unexpectedly, Sunday, April 24, 2022, at his home. He was a life-long resident of the community.
Doug was born on May 10, 1956, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of William B. and Janet A. (Fulton) Wenderott. He attended local grade school and graduated from Alma High School in 1974. He then attended Pratt Community College studying agriculture.
Doug was a rancher his entire adult life, working the family ranch west of Alma. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and any activity that involved his children or grandchildren. He was a “Jack of All Trades” and was known to be able to fix most anything. He was skilled in metal work, welding, and woodworking. Doug was an avid Jayhawk fan and also enjoyed watching the Chiefs and Royals play.
Doug married Christine Berroth on August 10, 1985, in Alma. She survives at their home.
Doug is also survived by his mother; Janet Wenderott, Alma, his children; Adam Wenderott (Jennifer), Alma, Todd Wenderott, Alma, and Jill Wenderott (Bryan VanSaders), Willow Springs, Illinois; his grandchildren, Hannah (Mitch), Tate, and Hudson; his sisters; Karen Vickery (Tim), Dallas, Texas and Jane Stuart (James), Plano, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Wenderott.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Peace United Church of Christ in Alma. Reverend Michael Vollbrecht will be officiating. Doug will lie-in-state, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Alma, beginning at 4:00 pm, where the family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. They suggest memorial contributions to Peace United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
