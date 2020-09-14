William N. Rogers
MEADE - William N. Rogers, 76, died Sept. 8, 2020. Born Sept. 24, 1943, son of Samuel N. and Marion K. (Drapczak) Rogers. Attended Manhattan schools graduating Lucky High School in 1961, attended Kansas State University, then became a rancher and journeyman carpenter.
Services: Sept. 12 at Graceland Cemetery. Arrangements: Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary.
