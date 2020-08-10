Wilmer C. Allen
Wilmer C. Allen, age 87, of Westmoreland, died Friday August 7, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan.
Wilmer was born on August 4, 1933 in Manhattan, the son of Charley and Elsie (Johnson) Allen. He attended Manhattan schools and graduated in 1951. He then attended Vo-Tech College.
On August 4, 1955 he was united in marriage to Catherine Cravens. She preceded him in death on January 3, 2017.
Wilmer worked in the maintenance department at Kansas State University for many years. He enjoyed being around people and visiting with them whenever he could. He enjoyed playing cards, horseshoes, and pool. Also, he liked to go the races and to go dancing.
Wilmer always was ready to see his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He and Catherine loved attending as many of the grandchildren’s events as they could. He was a good listener for his kids and grandkids to come and talk and get advice from him over the years.
He called square dances and also worked as an auctioneer. Wilmer was a member of the Westmoreland United Methodist Church, the Mason Lodge in Westmoreland, and the Manhattan and Westmoreland Saddle Club. He grew up in 4-H and always worked at the Riley County Fair and helped his kids enter the fair and work their 4-H projects over the years.
In addition to his wife he was also preceded in death by his parents, brother Chester Allen, and one grandson, Lonney Baxter.
Wilmer is survived by his children: Victoria “Vicky” Baxter and Gary of Manhattan, KS, Barbara Shepard and Clifford of Ogden, KS, and Lisa Allen of Westmoreland, KS. Also, his five grandchildren: Candy, Ashley, Justin, Derek and Dustin; his great-grandchildren: Cody, Brooklyn, Preston and Kaylee. And numerous nieces, nephew, cousins, and Honorary children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 7:00 until 8:00 p.m. Monday August 10, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday August 11, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Ben Duerfeldt officiating. Interment will follow in the Valley View Memorial Park Cemetery in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the 4-H Foundation. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616PoyntzAvenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
