Maple Hill—Winnie L. Ellis, 87, passed away early Monday, February 7, 2022, at a Topeka hospital.
She was born in Lola Township Cherokee County Kansas on November 9, 1934, the daughter of Paul A. and Beulah G. Craine Richards. Winnie was raised in the Oswego community.
Winnie along with her husband Dean owned and operated the B&B Café, Mr. D’s and D&W Snack Bar all in St. Marys. She had worked at Nickerson Farm’s at Paxico and Rezac Sale Barn in St. Marys. While living in Richardson, TX, she worked in the lunchroom at the local school. Winnie had been an Avon representative and a Stanley/Fuller Brush Agent. She was a member of the St. Marys Bible Baptist Church and the Maple Hill Senior Center.
On July 25, 1956, Winnie was united in marriage to Marvin Dean Ellis at St. Marys. He preceded her in death on March 15, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her parents and two sisters Paula and LaDorna.
Survivors include two sons, Larry D. (Ellen) Ellis, Springfield, MO, and Steven W. Ellis, Delia; her daughter, Lynette L. Muller, Manhattan, a brother, JA (Pam) Richards, Des Moines, IA, and her beloved dog Kandi; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Piper Funeral Home. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery, St. Marys. Winnie will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
