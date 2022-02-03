Wyona (Noni) Johnson, 85, of Manhattan, Kansas passed away January 31, 2022 at Stoneybrook Health and Rehabilitation.
Wyona Ruth Johnson was born near Westmoreland, Kansas on October 14, 1936 to Harry Paul and Mary Emma (McClellan) Neely. She went to school in Wamego, Kansas graduating from Wamego High School in 1956. Wyona married Fenton Johnson July 30, 1956 in Wamego. He preceded her in death September 6, 1990.
A life-long resident of Manhattan, Wyona met many, many people making many, many friends. In her younger years she raised quarter horses, was active in the Plumbers & Pipefitters Union Auxiliary holding multiple officer positions, was an avid collector of stamps and coins, loved to draw and travel, and was an accomplished crafter and crocheter (crocheting copious numbers of afghans, hats and scarves). Noni first worked outside her home at Kistner’s Flowers and later at Ag Press in the bindery area, retiring with 28 years of service.
Wyona was also preceded in death by her parents, a brother Paul Edward Neely, two sisters Lova Mae Neely and LaVida Marie Neely Tanner, and her long-time friend Elden Wiechmann.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 7, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan, Kansas. Family will greet friends during a visitation at 1:30 p.m. prior to the funeral. Interment will follow in the Ashland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Disease Research, and may be left in care of Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS, 66502. Condolences may be left at www.YMLfuneralhome.com.
