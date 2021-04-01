Dear Editor:
Just as healthy roots help a plant grow strong, positive childhood experiences help a person’s physical and mental health, learning, and social skills flourish. Every child has the potential to succeed, and we must work together to cultivate relationships, connections and environments that help children thrive. The responsibility of raising healthy children does not solely fall on parents and caregivers. We all benefit when we work together to collectively care for children.
This April will be the second year Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Month has taken place during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has added stressors to the lives of parents and caregivers. We at Kansas Children’s Service League (KCSL), as the Kansas chapter for Prevent Child Abuse America, urge you to join us in growing a better tomorrow for all children, together. Connect with parents and caregivers in your community, support expanding family-friendly policies like paid leave and quality child care, share parenting resources like 1-800-CHILDREN or make financial contributions to local, evidence-based prevention programs. Help positive childhood experiences take root now. Learn more at kcsl.org.
Sincerely,
Vicky Roper
Director, Prevent Child Abuse Kansas
Kansas Children’s Service League
877-530-5275
