As health care professionals, the medical staff at Wesley Healthcare finds itself increasingly alarmed by the rapid growth in COVID-19 infection rates – and associated hospitalizations – in Sedgwick County and across Kansas. The number of COVID-19 patients being treated at Wesley has doubled in only a few weeks. Should this growth continue at its current pace, Wesley could see more than 200 COVID-19 patients by the end of this year.
On Wednesday, Governor Laura Kelley issued an executive order requiring all Kansans to wear face coverings when in public spaces or in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained. Given the record high COVID-19 infection rates statewide, we strongly support this action.
We encourage city and county governments across Kansas to stand united in supporting Governor Kelly’s order and doing everything in our power to keep the people of our state safe and healthy. Research continues to show that wearing face coverings is still the most valuable tool we have in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.
We understand the public’s frustration with these precautionary measures. However, we must stay the course so that we can prevent needless deaths and avoid further stress on our health care system.
Sincerely,
William Voloch, President and CEO
Lowell Ebersole, D.O., Chief Medical Officer
Wesley Healthcare
Wichita, Kansas
