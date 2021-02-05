Many evenings in 2020, my wife, Carol and I, after reading the paper or watching the news would say, “it can’t get any worse”. On New Year’s Eve we told each other that 2021 had to be better than was 2020. That, so far, has not proven to be true.
On entering our garage on New Year’s Day at about 9:00 o’clock in the morning, we found that the side door to our garage had been forced, both our garage doors were wide open, and our CR V and Lexus were gone. Both were excellent, well maintained, low mileage cars. We were shocked; traumatized and in a state of absolute disbelief.
The trauma was increased as both my wife and I were very sick at the time with sinus infections. We survived it for two important reasons. One is that our family really stepped up. I would guess that within an hour of finding our cars missing, two daughters and two granddaughters had flooded social media covering a good part of northeast Kansas with the details. Both of our cars were spotted in Topeka within the next 48 hours and were eventually recovered, although badly damaged. To put this in perspective, nine vehicles were stolen within a mile radius of our house the early morning of New Year’s Day and to our knowledge ours were the only two that have been recovered. I’m sure that this is because of the fast action our family took and their constant follow-up calls to both the Topeka and Riley County Police Departments.
Through this process, we found out some alarming things that I would like to share. Although all the Topeka police officers we talked with were kind and cooperative, and I don’t question their honesty or effort, we were told the first time we ever talked to them about our car theft that they were so overwhelmed with other major crimes that they didn’t have as much time as they needed to investigate car thefts. In further investigation on the internet, we found that Topeka is a major crime hub with crime rates 129% higher than the national average and the city in the lowest 5% of all cities in the United States regarding safety from crime. Our impression is that they are seriously understaffed.
I hope that this letter serves as a wake-up call for all the citizens in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Manhattan and other Kansas communities are not the same as the Manhattan my wife grew up in some fifty years ago where many people didn’t even lock their front doors. Lock up and do not leave keys or anything of value in your cars even if you have them in a locked garage. Since the theft of our cars, we have changed all the locks on our doors, changed garage door openers, and put in motion lights and cameras over all doors.
And finally, I don’t ever want to hear the idiotic words, “defund the police” again! If anything, we may need to allocate more resources to these brave men and women to help them do their jobs. We extend a tremendous amount of gratitude to our wonderful, strong, tight knit family and the hard work and courtesy of both the Riley County and the Topeka Police Departments! We cannot, however, continue to allow the amount of crime that occurs in Topeka.
Don and Carol McCullough
