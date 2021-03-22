Dear Editor –
Governors have difficult jobs. They get pulled in lots of directions. We all get that. But sometimes they succumb to requests made by very divisive groups, and that doesn’t help them at all.
Take Colorado Gov. Jared Polis who took office in January 2019. He recently signed a “proclamation” for “Meat-Out Day” encouraging his fellow Coloradans to forego meat on March 20, 2021 (and encouraging meatless Mondays from thereon). Almost half of the counties in the state have responded by initiating “Meat-In Day” proclamations of their own, and more than 100 restaurants and vendors are offering specials and sales on burgers, bratwurst and barbecue.
It’s no surprise that the beef hit the fan outside the walls of Colorado as well. Wyoming’s Governor quickly signed his own proclamation for “Hearty Meat Day” and Nebraska proclaimed March 20 th as
“Meat on the Menu” Day… both governors acknowledging, recognizing, and celebrating those in their state that produce and provide food for us all. This is what a proclamation should do – give tribute to what’s positive.
Why the uproar about one measly proclamation? Well, first of all, the idea for the proclamation came from outside of Gov. Polis’s economic contributors. Colorado’s economy is very much dependent upon the livestock industry. States with farmers and ranchers are hitting back on PETA and other radical activist groups and their inspired initiatives because they are aggressively anti-science and anti-agriculture.
And secondly, this is not about whether a person is vegetarian or vegan or carnivorous. Those are lifestyle choices that are all appreciated. Rather, this proclamation affects peoples’ livelihoods, and that makes it a very personal issue for farmers and ranchers.
During Covid lockdown people were desperate for meat. At the beginning of the pandemic, people stocked up with packages and packages of meat. People then bought freezers so that they could store their supply. By summer, the beef sections of the grocery stores were offering slim pickings at high prices and freezers were on backorder.
It was evident throughout the nation how much people appreciate their meat supply, which we believe is the best in the world.
We are very proud of the cattle ranchers and farmers in Colorado and surrounding states who quickly stood up and said… ”No thank you, Mr. Governor. We don’t support that proclamation!” They turned the situation into one that shed light on the types of misinformation and false pronouncements that the agricultural community is so tired of having to deal with and offered a better idea: support and applaud those in the livestock livelihood, those out there 24/7 year-round raising healthy, nutritious food for us.
So let’s join in and do our own proclamation for the remainder of March to support our ranchers and our hometown restaurants (which have specifically suffered from Covid) by ordering up a couple of extra burgers at Vista, or a few more spicy beef tacos from Taco Lucha, or maybe a couple of medium-rare steak dinners from Little Apple Brewery.
Let’s go high and show our support and appreciation for hardworking people while showing the activists that celebrations are better than hurtful divisive proclamations. Thank you.
Sincerely,
Riley County Farm Bureau Board of Directors Donnell Scott, Mary Mertz, Bo Downing, Terry Henry, Tom Link, Lori Fink, Galen Hofmann, Megan Larson, Twig Marston, Bob Whearty
