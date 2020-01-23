New Years Versus the Coronavirus
I never plan to travel within China these next few weeks. It is the Asian Spring Festival (New Year) and this year it begins January 25. Usually lasting two weeks, China’s schools and universities have scheduled an even longer vacation break to allow for this greatest annual movement of humans on earth.
But this year, the threat of a possible major epidemic is looming. It could not come at a worse time of the year. To suppress the spread of an epidemic, a population must minimize transmission by everyone standing in place. That conflicts with this most massive migration of people on earth. This crisis is a consequence of China’s rapidly growing affluence---they have a middle class far larger than in the U.S. They therefore have more cars than the U.S. and use a far larger public transportation system. And ironically, three decades of higher education expansion has also driven the traffic gridlock.
Spring Festival [Chūnjié, 春节] is by far the most important holiday in China. Traditionally it has been a business-break, a start-over point and, similar to our Thanksgiving and Christmas, a family get-together time. It is a time to pay off all of your debts; this also means that everyone who owes you should pay you back. Traditional businesses may proportion salaries so that this month you could get paid double. You buy new clothes. Red packets of coins are dispersed to the children. Today people celebrate birthdays on their unique birth day; but earlier, everyone got a birthday older at this time.
By far the most important duty is to visit parents and grandparents, first on the father’s side and then on the mother’s side. In older times, few Chinese traveled away for an education and marriage was usually with a partner from a nearby community. Only the few scoring highest on the gao kao exam could travel off to the limited colleges. And factory workers and laborers mostly worked locally. China’s population mostly rode bicycles. Public transport was crowded but adequate for this local travel. Visiting relatives was a nearby affair.
Since the late 1990s, China’s massive expansion of universities allowed many more students to attend the best universities their scores will allow, often far from home. There the college boy meets the girl of his dreams, and girls meet their “sunshine boy.” Now visiting parents and grandparents on both sides of the family often requires crisscrossing the country.
Many countryside laborers came to the developing regions of China to work in factories. Many couples left their child with a grandparent while they seized this opportunity to make more money. In China, a large number of children are called “left behind children” [liú shǒu ér tóng, 留守儿童] and raised by grandparents while the parents work elsewhere to make a better life. For many, Spring Festival may be the one time in the year when the young parents can return home and spend time with their child.
Therefore, during Spring Festival there is chūn yùn [春运] or “spring increased traffic.” Buses will be packed and airline seats sell out ahead of time. An estimated 3 billion trips are expected to be made by public transport during this holiday. With more car owners than any other country, it is estimated that there will be 9 billion trips during this holiday.
