Patriotism versus Nationalism

This is the time of year when many Americans show great love and support for our country—this is the definition of “patriotism.” It is a recognition that we are thankful for a past that has brought us to this point in time, and we can grow further. There is no hatred of others involved.
Patriotism is probably best defined in the hymn “This is My Song” written between the two World Wars. It states that “This is my home, the country where my heart is; here are my hopes, my dreams, my holy shrine.” But it humbly recognizes that “...other hearts in other lands are beating, with hopes of peace for their land and for mine.”
And while we become accustomed to our familiar surroundings, and feel “my country’s skies are bluer than the ocean, and sunlight beams on clover leaf and pine. But other lands have sunlight too, and clover, and skies are everywhere as blue as mine.”
So as the Olympic teams march into the stadium—next year—with each country’s athletes led by their national flag, those countrymen in the audience rise to honor their team. We should appreciate their recognition of their hopes and dreams, as we are thankful for ours. There is no need to hate. They love their children, as we love ours.
But nationalism is a different matter. Yes, nationalists identify with their country and support its interests. But they exclude the interests of people from other nations and devalue foreigner’s lives, their customs, their status as fellow humans.
Nationalism can easily be described in one historical phrase translated from German: “My fatherland right or wrong, my fatherland forever!”
Many movements in history described themselves as “Nationalists.” The Nationalists of the Spanish Civil War were led by General Francisco Franco who won and was dictator of Spain until 1975.
The Nationalist Party of South Africa (1914–1997) was the Afrikaner ethnic nationalist party that sustained apartheid based on White-minority rule, racial segregation and White supremacy.
The Nationalist Party of China (Kuomintang) was founded in 1894 by Sun Yat-sen who intended it be democratic. Sun died and was followed by Chiang Kai-shek who converted it to a warlord alliance that, when defeated, fled to Taiwan. His “white terror” ended in 1987.
Of course the National Socialist German Workers’ Party (Nazi Party) was the most egregious, and from which the “My fatherland right or wrong...” is translated.
Japan had likewise grown nationalistic, building up their self-image of racial and cultural superiority. The nationalism of Germany and Japan eventually led to World War II.
America’s wars have been wars against nationalists.
July 4 is a time for patriotism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.