30 years of saving lives across Missouri and Kansas

January 27, 2020 | Susan DeCoursey, NHTSA Regional Administrator
Driving is a part of most American’s day-to-day activities. Unfortunately, so are motor vehicle crashes. Operation Impact strives to save thousands of lives each year by preventing crashes from happening and getting everyone home safely. The mission, over the past 30 years, is to collaborate with law enforcement agencies and traffic safety advocates to create an alliance across Missouri and Kansas to reduce all types of losses associated with motor vehicle crashes.
December 2019 marked Operation Impact’s 30th anniversary. In celebration of this incredible milestone, we are looking back at our beginnings and are optimistic about the possibilities in the future for our communities.
Operation Impact started in December 1989 with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and a small group of law enforcement agencies in the Kansas City metropolitan area coming together for a meeting to create a dedicated traffic safety enforcement effort. The six agencies consisted of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kansas City Missouri Police Department, Independence Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Overland Park Police Department, and Kansas City Kansas Police Department. Through this, and subsequent strategy meetings, Operation Impact was founded. Originally, the Operation Impact Task Force started by conducting speed-enforcement activities but quickly spread to enforcing other traffic safety laws, which has improved safety on our roads more than we could have ever imagined.
So, what has Operation Impact become? In the years that followed, these founding law enforcement agencies have nurtured relationships with other law enforcement agencies to grow to the now 40-agency Task Force and created a network of people and community members eager to collaborate. Even more, they built a network that understood the value of educating people about the importance of safe driving habits and ways to be better on our roads.
“Through our efforts over the years, we found that a key piece to working in communities for crash reduction is by enforcing compliance in the areas of occupant protection laws, alcohol and other drug-related laws, speed limit laws, along with all the other rules of the road. While some people think it’s a tough stance, we believe it’s needed to keep our loved ones, friends, and neighbors safe,” said Operation Impact Chair, Sergeant Keith Hruska with the Overland Park Kansas Police Department.
Operation Impact further engages directly with communities, providing educational information about safe driving by hosting local events including mock crashes in conjunction with high schools’ efforts, and initiatives like Operation Combined Accident Reduction Effort and National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month. We also work with local partners such as Mothers Against Drunk Driving to deter dangerous driving. Safety education and prevention efforts are even better when we can equip the community members and groups with materials that will increase the understanding of safe driving.
“We believe that these collaborations and continued public awareness are saving lives, and we’ve seen changes right here in Kansas and Missouri. In recent years, due in part to the work of Operation Impact, Kansas and Missouri have fallen at or below the national rate for alcohol-impaired driving fatalities and have seen steady improvements in seat belt use. While we celebrate every life saved, we know that we must remain dedicated to this effort,” said Sergeant Hruska.
In 2019 alone, Operation Impact reporting shows that law enforcement stopped more than 15,000 vehicles for a variety of hazardous driving incidents, including speeding, seat belts, and distracted driving. Ultimately, our efforts keep the roads safe and remind the public that these preventive efforts can save lives.
Just this past December, we joined NHTSA Acting Administrator James Owens and retired Overland Park Kansas Police Department Chief John Douglass to acknowledge the original law enforcement agencies in Operation Impact for their 30-year traffic safety efforts, in addition to the other law enforcement agencies in the Kansas City metropolitan area who participate in Operation Impact. Retired Chief Douglass was part of the original group who started Operation Impact and was instrumental in creating the name “Operation Impact”.
Operation Impact agencies will remain involved in long-term traffic safety engagement that has greatly improved traffic fatalities and injuries in the Kansas City metropolitan area. “We implore everyone in our communities to be a part of what’s next for the Operation Impact. Drive safely and spread the word to others. Together, Operation Impact will continue to accomplish impactful changes in our communities and save lives,” said Sergeant Hruska.
For more information or questions contact Sergeant Keith Hruska keith.hruska@opkansas.org or call (913) 895-6411.
