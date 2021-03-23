Paxico Middle School
A Honor Roll
5th Grade: Emmie Denton, Brianna Eastman, Enzo Gomez, Scilynn Gros, Kinsley Michaelis, Kaia Stahl, Jadien Pine, Peyton Wegele, Maddux Weisshaar.
6th Grade: Leityn Bolinder, Conrad Cassell, Graham Castillo, Trenton Flach, Sawyer Ibarra, Kalvin Lynch, Adalynn Miller, Cutter Murray, Talen Orton, Edan Perrin, Tyler Poovey, Hannah Ringel, Corbin Russell, Leah Schrader, Deacon Yocum, Grace Zeller.
High Honor Roll
5th Grade: Duke Beggs, Lillian Carmona, Tallie Deever, Lucy DeVader, Elliott Meyer, Eli Shepard, Wyatt Standefer, Sasha Willier, Trey Zeller.
6th Grade: Cassie Lira, Blake Meinhardt, Jaryn Meseke, Tatum Miller.
Honor Roll
5th Grade: Gabriella Hall, Joaquin Hernandez.
6th Grade: Myles Holt
Wabaunsee Junior High
A Honor Roll
7th Grade: Macy Alderman, Sarah Denton, Wyatt Gehrt, Mya Huske, Karsyn Shoffner, Zoey Stone, Kennedy Weisshaar, Hayden Wilburn.
8th Grade: Grace Baker, Dalton Debler, Meredith Denton, Emily Meyer, Rhett Parry, Grady Perrin, Canyon Schmitz, Isabelle Stuhlsatz.
High Honor Roll
7th Grade: Kendra Conrad, Talon Conrad, Elise Ford, Kayla Jernigan, Matthew Keller, Ethan McGhee, Reese Michaelis, Makayla Peterson-Schmidt, Connor Silva, Hailey Standefer.
8th Grade: Issie Guinn, Ava Huske, Aubrey Imthurn, Kerrington McKinven, Isaac Meyer, Izzy Wright, Payton Wurtz.
Honor Roll
7th Grade: Journey Beamer, Karsten Breiner, Carley Clark, Benjamin DeVader, Brody Droegemeier, Cole Frank, Rylen Murray, Chloe Standefer, David Webb.
8th Grade: Anthony Callabresi, Robert Campbell, Caden Frank, Sadie Hartwich, Parker Holthaus, Dempsey Ibarra, Conner Michaelis, Carson Reves, Harley Ridder, Sam Schutter, Kyra Smith, Connor Strait.
