The Cloud County baseball and softball teams have been named the winners of the 2021-2022 Burnell Ukens Academic Team of the Year, given to the men's and women's T-Brid athletic teams that finish the year with the highest overall team GPA.
Adler Pierson, Wamego, is a sophomore member of the baseball team.
The baseball team finished with the second-highest GPA in the athletic department at 3.45, behind the softball team's 3.72.
