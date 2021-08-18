National Mobilization August 18 - September 6, 2021
Kansas City, MO — Many Americans look to the Labor Day holiday weekend as the unofficial end of summertime. No matter how you plan to celebrate the end of the season this year, make sure you plan it safely. This Labor Day, The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Region 7, which includes Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska, is participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over impaired driving awareness campaign. This joint effort will run from August 18 through September 6, 2021.
In support of the law enforcement community’s dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities, you’ll see officers working together during this holiday weekend to take drunk and high drivers off the roads. These expanded efforts to protect against impaired driving will be conducted fairly and equitably.
According to NHTSA, in 2019, 19,199 lives were lost in impaired driving crashes in the United States – 1,236 in our region alone. This is why NHTSA Region 7 wants to remind people that driving under any substances is not only illegal but also a matter of life and death. As you head out to the Labor Day festivities, remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.
“We want our community members to understand that it’s our priority to keep people safe. Our region accounts for 6.03% of alcohol and 6.89% of drug-related crash fatalities,” said Regional Administrator Susan DeCourcy. “We need commitment from our community members that they’ll keep the streets free of impaired drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday. This is a campaign to get the message out that impaired driving is illegal and takes lives. Let’s make this a partnership between law enforcement and drivers: Help us protect the community and put an end to this senseless behavior,” DeCourcy said.
Just related to alcohol, during the 2019 Labor Day holiday period (Aug. 30 – Sept. 3), there were 451 crash fatalities nationwide. Thirty-eight percent of the fatalities involved drunk drivers (.08+ BAC), and 24% involved drivers driving with a BAC, almost twice the legal limit (.15+).
NHTSA Region 7 is reminding citizens of the many resources available to get them home safely. “Driving drunk or high is unacceptable behavior, especially when there are so many safe alternatives to get you home safely,” said DeCourcy.
Remember that it is never okay to drive under the influence. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely if you or your friends use alcohol or drugs. If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact your local law enforcement. Join us in this lifesaving message: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.
For more information on impaired driving, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/.
