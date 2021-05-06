Monday, April 26
1021, Animal Complaint, Riverview
1038, Parking Complaint, 600 Blk Poplar
1057, Gas Leak, 300 Blk Lincoln
1356, Agency Assist, 700 Blk Genn
1518, Juvenile issue, Central Elementary
1602, Juvenile related, Wamego City Park
1622, Criminal Restraint, 1000 Blk 14th St
2044, Suspicious Activity, 600 Blk Balderson
Tuesday, April 27
0140, Medical, 100 Blk Walnut St.
0639, Alarm, 500 Blk Lincoln St
1121, Non Injury Accident, 1700 Blk Commercial Cir
1931, Welfare Check, 1000 Kaw Valley
Wednesday, April 28
0119, Agency assist, 800 Blk Hwy 24
0310, Noise Complaint, 200 Blk Walnut St.
0809, Traffic Accident, Hwy 24 & Walnut
2115, Threat, 500 Blk 6th St
2119, Investigate Person, 600 Blk 4th St
Saturday, May 1
0847, Agency Assist, 1400 Blk 3rd St.
1057, Investigate Auto, 1000 Blk Lincoln
1125, Theft, 900 Blk 6th St.
1348, Speak with officer, 900 Blk Walut St.
1742, Violation of court order, 1000 Blk 14th St
2030, 911 hang up, 100 Blk E Valley
2155, Ilegal burning, 1400 Blk Lilac
Sunday, May 2
1057, Non-injury Accident, 7th & Maple St.
1737, Medical, 1000 Blk 14th St.
