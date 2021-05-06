Monday, April 26

1021, Animal Complaint, Riverview

1038, Parking Complaint, 600 Blk Poplar

1057, Gas Leak, 300 Blk Lincoln

1356, Agency Assist, 700 Blk Genn

1518, Juvenile issue, Central Elementary

1602, Juvenile related, Wamego City Park

1622, Criminal Restraint, 1000 Blk 14th St

2044, Suspicious Activity, 600 Blk Balderson

Tuesday, April 27

0140, Medical, 100 Blk Walnut St.

0639, Alarm, 500 Blk Lincoln St

1121, Non Injury Accident, 1700 Blk Commercial Cir

1931, Welfare Check, 1000 Kaw Valley

Wednesday, April 28

0119, Agency assist, 800 Blk Hwy 24

0310, Noise Complaint, 200 Blk Walnut St.

0809, Traffic Accident, Hwy 24 & Walnut

2115, Threat, 500 Blk 6th St

2119, Investigate Person, 600 Blk 4th St

Saturday, May 1

0847, Agency Assist, 1400 Blk 3rd St.

1057, Investigate Auto, 1000 Blk Lincoln

1125, Theft, 900 Blk 6th St.

1348, Speak with officer, 900 Blk Walut St.

1742, Violation of court order, 1000 Blk 14th St

2030, 911 hang up, 100 Blk E Valley

2155, Ilegal burning, 1400 Blk Lilac

Sunday, May 2

1057, Non-injury Accident, 7th & Maple St.

1737, Medical, 1000 Blk 14th St.

