Police Log

Monday, Dec. 28

0829, Agency Assist, 400 Blk Walnut St

1058, Medical, 1000 Blk Kaw Valley Park Cir

2035, Parking Complaint, 400 Blk Ash St

2257, Domestic, 400 Blk Walnut St

2303, Suspicious Activity, 700 Blk Maple St

Tuesday, Dec. 29

1428, Animal complaint, 600 Blk Plum

1601, Medical, 2100 Blk Grandview Dr

Wednesday, Dec. 30

0028, Fireworks Complaint, 600 Blk Locust St

1226, Speak w/ Officer, 400 Blk Elm St.

1318, Medical, 500 Lincoln Ave.

1337, Speak w/ Officer, 400 Blk Ash St.

1517, Animal complaint, 400 Blk Sycamore

1551, Speak w officer, 1200 Blk Hwy 24

1704, Harassment, 700 Blk 8 th St

2303, Speak with Officer, 800 Blk Lincoln Ave

Thursday, Dec. 31

1226, Speak with Officer, 400 Blk Elm St

1318, Medical, 500 Blk Lincoln Ave

1710, Medical, 1300 Blk Chrysler Dr

1728, Animal complaint, 2000 Blk Grandview Dr

2247, Fireworks complaint, 400 Blk Redwood

Friday, Dec. 1

0217, Speak With Officer, 600 Blk Oak St

1008, Welfare Check, 400 Blk Plum St.

1205, ID Theft, Wamego

1554, Fraud, 1500 Blk Hwy 24

Saturday, Dec. 2

0445, Suspicious person, 1000 Blk 14 th St

0544, Noise complaint, 700 Blk Locust

1551, Speak with Officer, 400 Blk Elm St.

1920, Parking Complaint, 100 Blk Walnut St.

1958, Suspicious Odor, 1000 Blk 14 th St.

2133, Noise Complaint, 300 Blk Spruce St

Sunday, Dec. 3

0921, Alarm, 800 Blk Hwy 24

1653, Burglary, 200 Blk E Valley St

1953, Medical, 300 Blk Simmer Dr.

