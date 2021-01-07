Police Log
Monday, Dec. 28
0829, Agency Assist, 400 Blk Walnut St
1058, Medical, 1000 Blk Kaw Valley Park Cir
2035, Parking Complaint, 400 Blk Ash St
2257, Domestic, 400 Blk Walnut St
2303, Suspicious Activity, 700 Blk Maple St
Tuesday, Dec. 29
1428, Animal complaint, 600 Blk Plum
1601, Medical, 2100 Blk Grandview Dr
Wednesday, Dec. 30
0028, Fireworks Complaint, 600 Blk Locust St
1226, Speak w/ Officer, 400 Blk Elm St.
1318, Medical, 500 Lincoln Ave.
1337, Speak w/ Officer, 400 Blk Ash St.
1517, Animal complaint, 400 Blk Sycamore
1551, Speak w officer, 1200 Blk Hwy 24
1704, Harassment, 700 Blk 8 th St
2303, Speak with Officer, 800 Blk Lincoln Ave
Thursday, Dec. 31
1226, Speak with Officer, 400 Blk Elm St
1318, Medical, 500 Blk Lincoln Ave
1710, Medical, 1300 Blk Chrysler Dr
1728, Animal complaint, 2000 Blk Grandview Dr
2247, Fireworks complaint, 400 Blk Redwood
Friday, Dec. 1
0217, Speak With Officer, 600 Blk Oak St
1008, Welfare Check, 400 Blk Plum St.
1205, ID Theft, Wamego
1554, Fraud, 1500 Blk Hwy 24
Saturday, Dec. 2
0445, Suspicious person, 1000 Blk 14 th St
0544, Noise complaint, 700 Blk Locust
1551, Speak with Officer, 400 Blk Elm St.
1920, Parking Complaint, 100 Blk Walnut St.
1958, Suspicious Odor, 1000 Blk 14 th St.
2133, Noise Complaint, 300 Blk Spruce St
Sunday, Dec. 3
0921, Alarm, 800 Blk Hwy 24
1653, Burglary, 200 Blk E Valley St
1953, Medical, 300 Blk Simmer Dr.
