Police Log
Monday, Nov. 30
0611, Investigate Auto, 700 Blk Hwy 24
1208, Juvenile Related, 900 Blk Pine St
1816, Alarm, 1000 Blk Kaw Valley Rd
Tuesday, Dec. 1
0130, Medical, 1100 Blk 10 th St
0830, Juvenile Related, 1700 Blk Kaw Valley Rd
0946, Speak with Officer, 700 Blk Valley St.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
1348, Theft, 900 Blk 5 th St
1908, Agency assist, Hwy 24 and Onaga Rd
Thursday, Dec. 3
0513, Speak With Officer, 9000 Blk Balderson
1128, Criminal Damage, 1000 Blk Walnut St.
1657, Medical, 1700 Blk Henry Dr
2030, Medical, 300 Blk Maple
2235, Domestic, 1300 Blk 16 th St
Friday, Dec. 4
0146, Alarm, 1000 Blk South Wind Dr
0717, Medical, 200 Blk Elm St
1014, Welfare Check, 700 Blk Oak St
1257, Welfare Check, 400 Blk Elm St
1424, Medical, 1900 Blk Henry Dr
1520, Domestic, 1300 Blk 16 th St
1608, Fire, 18000 Blk Valley
2309, Welfare Check, 800 Blk 4 th St
2312, Welfare Check, 1300 Blk Lilac St
2315, Unwanted Subject, 700 Blk Locust St
Saturday, Dec. 5
1226, Alarm, 500 Blk Lincoln Ave
1428, Agency Assist, 600 Blk Plum
1616, Medical, 1100 Blk 10 th St
Sunday, Dec. 6
0518, Agency Assist, Hwy 99 and Say Rd
0931, Found Property, 1200 Blk Mansfield Cir
District Court
Criminal Dispositions
Preston Everett Butler, battery, physical contact in a rude, insulting, angry manner, $798 fines and fees.
Preston Everett Butler, domestic battery, knowing rude physical contact with a family member or dating relationship, $200 fines and fees.
Jessica Lynn Starnes possession of marijuana, $558 fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Robert P. Avery, speeding, $183.
Jamie Nickole Berges, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, $316.
Philip C. Byrne, speeding, $177.
Emma I. Caffrey, speeding, $189.
Dessirae Dion, Council, failure to wear seatbelt, 18-plus years, $30.
Andera Tishan Cubit, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, $208.
Arionna Marie Davies, failure to wear seatbelt, 18-plus years, $30.
Timothy M. Dedonder, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, first conviction, $1,258.
Emmy Grace Ebert, speeding, $189.
Michael Damon Fleming, failure to wear seatbelt, 18-plus years, $30.
Cheryl D. Lee, speeding, $177.
Albert W. Martin, speeding, $201.
Heather Elizabeth Miller, speeding, $189.
Ronald D. Sheley, speeding, $201.
Lane Alexander Tasset, speeding, $40.
Michael B. Tilley, speeding, $249.
Malcolm Adrian Watkins, fail to drive in right lane on four-lane highway, $183.
Malcolm Adrian Watkins, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $195.
Timothy Daniel White, failure to yield from private road or driveway, $183.
