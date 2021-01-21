Monday, Jan. 11

0746, Alarm, 1000 Blk South Wind Dr

1410, Citizen Assist, Hwy 99 and Hwy 24

1544, Found Property, 900 Blk Pine

1935, Noise Complaint, 100 Blk Valley

2202, Suspicious Activity, 1800 Blk 2 nd

Tuesday, Jan. 12

0417, Investigate Auto, Lincoln and Valley

2144, Unwanted Subject, 700 Blk Locust

Wednesday, Jan. 13

0115, Parking Complaint, 200 Blk Deborah Ln

0125, Parking Complaint, 100 Blk Chestnut St

0812, Alarm, 500 Blk Plum St.

1258, Civil Matter, 700 Blk Locust St.

1333, Medical, 200 Blk Maple St.

1615, Theft, 400 Blk Spruce

1643, Medical, 2000 Blk Grandview Dr

1648, Welfare check, 300 Blk Maple

2118, Speak w officer, 700 Blk Maple

2215, Agency assist, 700 Blk Locust

Thursday, Jan. 14

0831, Alarm, 1900 Blk Country Club

0934, Animal Complaint, 100 Blk E Valley St.

1142, Info Report, 14 th St. & Kaw Valley Rd.

Friday, Jan. 15

0350, Agency Assist, 1200 Blk 17 th St

0529, Open Door, 1000 Blk 14 th St

0650, Criminal Damage to Property, 900 Blk Columbian

1634, Criminal Damage to Property, 1400 Blk Lilac Ln

1857, Welfare Check, 1000 Blk Kaw Valley Prk Cir

Saturday, Jan. 16

1318, Medical, 1800 Blk 2 nd St.

1941, Medical, 1600 Blk 4 th St

2336, Civil Matter, 1000 Blk Lilac Ln

Sunday, Jan. 17

0112, Medical, 700 Blk Genn Rd

0149, Domestic, 700 Blk Locust St

0329, Medical, 1000 Blk Lilac Ln

1752, Domestic Disturbance, 700 Blk Hwy 24.

1946, Welfare Check, 100 Blk Riverview Dr.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.