Monday, Jan. 11
0746, Alarm, 1000 Blk South Wind Dr
1410, Citizen Assist, Hwy 99 and Hwy 24
1544, Found Property, 900 Blk Pine
1935, Noise Complaint, 100 Blk Valley
2202, Suspicious Activity, 1800 Blk 2 nd
Tuesday, Jan. 12
0417, Investigate Auto, Lincoln and Valley
2144, Unwanted Subject, 700 Blk Locust
Wednesday, Jan. 13
0115, Parking Complaint, 200 Blk Deborah Ln
0125, Parking Complaint, 100 Blk Chestnut St
0812, Alarm, 500 Blk Plum St.
1258, Civil Matter, 700 Blk Locust St.
1333, Medical, 200 Blk Maple St.
1615, Theft, 400 Blk Spruce
1643, Medical, 2000 Blk Grandview Dr
1648, Welfare check, 300 Blk Maple
2118, Speak w officer, 700 Blk Maple
2215, Agency assist, 700 Blk Locust
Thursday, Jan. 14
0831, Alarm, 1900 Blk Country Club
0934, Animal Complaint, 100 Blk E Valley St.
1142, Info Report, 14 th St. & Kaw Valley Rd.
Friday, Jan. 15
0350, Agency Assist, 1200 Blk 17 th St
0529, Open Door, 1000 Blk 14 th St
0650, Criminal Damage to Property, 900 Blk Columbian
1634, Criminal Damage to Property, 1400 Blk Lilac Ln
1857, Welfare Check, 1000 Blk Kaw Valley Prk Cir
Saturday, Jan. 16
1318, Medical, 1800 Blk 2 nd St.
1941, Medical, 1600 Blk 4 th St
2336, Civil Matter, 1000 Blk Lilac Ln
Sunday, Jan. 17
0112, Medical, 700 Blk Genn Rd
0149, Domestic, 700 Blk Locust St
0329, Medical, 1000 Blk Lilac Ln
1752, Domestic Disturbance, 700 Blk Hwy 24.
1946, Welfare Check, 100 Blk Riverview Dr.
