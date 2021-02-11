Monday, Feb. 1
0004, Gas Leak, 300 Blk JC Rogers Dr
0237, Welfare Check, 100 Blk Poplar St
1318, Theft, 1000 Blk Walnut St
1738, Fire, 7100 Blk Hwy 99
Tuesday, Feb. 2
0127, Investigate Auto, 800 Blk Hwy 24
0538, Agency Assist, 400 Blk Lincoln St
0938, Medical, 800 Blk Lincoln
1956, 911 open Line, 100 Blk Valley
2122, Welfare Check, 1000 Henry Dr.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
0001, Speak With Officer, 100 Blk Poplar St
0540, Agency Assist, 400 Blk Military Trail
1019, Welfare Check, 300 Blk Maple St.
1600, Motorist assist, 600 Blk Lincoln
1630, Internet crime, 1200 Blk 14 th St
1805, Motorist assist, Hwy 24 and Poplar
2015, Juvenile related, 600 Blk Elm
2135, Agency assist, Ebel Road
2319, Investigate Auto, 400 Blk of Vine
Thursday, Feb. 4
0245, Suspicious Person, 300 Blk Lincoln St
0923, Welfare Check, 1000 Blk Ash St.
1214, Parking Complaint, 700 Blk Adam Dr.
1503, Disorderly, 2000 Blk Grandview Dr
1702, Speak w officer, 400 Blk Walnut
2038, Warrant suspect, 300 Blk Lincoln
2125, Welfare check, 100 Blk Poplar St
Friday, Feb. 5
0121, Suspicious Person, 1300 Blk Chrysler Dr
0505, Investigate Auto, 400 Blk Lincoln Ave
0903, Wanted Person, 700 Blk Oak St.
1021, Medical, 1400 Blk Hwy 24
1207, Parking Complaint, 700 Blk Adam Dr.
1437, Fraud, 1000 Blk Lincoln
1518, Alarm, 28000 Blk Cedarsprings Ln
1529, Illegal Dumping, 18000 Blk Valley Rd.
1831, Speak with Officer, 400 Blk Chestnut St.
1903, Speak with Officer, 400 Blk Elm St.
Saturday, Feb. 6
0956, Speak with Officer, 700 Blk Locust St.
1014, Medical, 2000 Blk Grandview Dr
1340, Reckless Driving, 1300 Blk 15 th St.
1346, Court Related, 100 Blk E Valley St.
1736, Medical, 800 Blk Lincoln
Sunday, Feb. 7
1257, Medical, 700 Blk Valley
