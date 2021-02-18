Monday, Feb. 8

0909, Found Property, 1000 Blk Hwy 24

1020, Parking Complaint, 700 Blk Ash

1048, Investigate Incident, Say Rd/Columbian

1256, Water Call, 1000 Blk Walnut

1300, CO 2 Alarm, 300 Blk Vine

1625, Medical, 1600 Blk 4 th St.

1845, Battery, 600 Blk Spruce St.

Tuesday. Feb. 9

0923, Juvenile Related, 200 Blk Spruce St

1633, Domestic, 300 Blk Maple St

2027, Medical, 1300 Blk Chrysler Dr

2125, Animal Complaint, 1300 Blk 16 th St

Wednesday, Feb. 10

0853, Medical, 1300 Blk Chrysler Dr

1318, Fraud, 1400 Blk Vine St

1329, Burglary, 400 Blk Lincoln Ave

1645, Speak w officer, 400 Blk Elm St

1651, Suspicious activity, City Park

2015, Motorist assist, City Pool

2020, Suspicious activity, 900 Blk Poplar

Thursday, Feb. 11

0006, Investigate Auto, 1000 Blk Balderson Ave

0729, Domestic, 100 Blk E Valley St.

1107, Non-injury Accident, 800 Blk Hwy 24

111,5 Medical, 700 Blk Valley

1243, Wanted Person, 400 Blk Elm St.

1441, Medical, 400 Blk Maple St.

1800, Alarm, 1000 Blk Southwind Dr

Friday, Feb. 12

0017, Agency Assist, 400 Blk Ash St

0721, Medical, 700 Blk Valley

0827, Parking Complaint, 1000 Blk Ash St.

0910, Agency Assist, 300 Blk Lincoln Ave.

1056, Medical, 800 Blk Lincoln Ave.

1149, Warrant Arrest, 1200 Blk Hwy 24

1326, Animal complaint, 100 Blk Warnow Cir

1537, Welfare check, Lincoln Ave

1542, Threats, 700 Blk Hwy 24

1656, Speak with Officer, 600 Blk Plum

1832, Gas Smell, 2200 Blk Country Club Dr

Saturday, Feb. 13

0410, Alarm, 400 Blk 4 th St

Sunday, Feb. 14

0419, Agency Assist ,700 Blk Valley

1107, Non Injury Accident, 700 Blk Ash St

1409, Suspicious Activity, 1800 Blk 2 nd St

1757, Investigate Auto, 800 Blk Poplar St

1920, Animal Complaint, 800 Blk Maple St.

2231, Medical, 700 Blk Valley St.

