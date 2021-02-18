Monday, Feb. 8
0909, Found Property, 1000 Blk Hwy 24
1020, Parking Complaint, 700 Blk Ash
1048, Investigate Incident, Say Rd/Columbian
1256, Water Call, 1000 Blk Walnut
1300, CO 2 Alarm, 300 Blk Vine
1625, Medical, 1600 Blk 4 th St.
1845, Battery, 600 Blk Spruce St.
Tuesday. Feb. 9
0923, Juvenile Related, 200 Blk Spruce St
1633, Domestic, 300 Blk Maple St
2027, Medical, 1300 Blk Chrysler Dr
2125, Animal Complaint, 1300 Blk 16 th St
Wednesday, Feb. 10
0853, Medical, 1300 Blk Chrysler Dr
1318, Fraud, 1400 Blk Vine St
1329, Burglary, 400 Blk Lincoln Ave
1645, Speak w officer, 400 Blk Elm St
1651, Suspicious activity, City Park
2015, Motorist assist, City Pool
2020, Suspicious activity, 900 Blk Poplar
Thursday, Feb. 11
0006, Investigate Auto, 1000 Blk Balderson Ave
0729, Domestic, 100 Blk E Valley St.
1107, Non-injury Accident, 800 Blk Hwy 24
111,5 Medical, 700 Blk Valley
1243, Wanted Person, 400 Blk Elm St.
1441, Medical, 400 Blk Maple St.
1800, Alarm, 1000 Blk Southwind Dr
Friday, Feb. 12
0017, Agency Assist, 400 Blk Ash St
0721, Medical, 700 Blk Valley
0827, Parking Complaint, 1000 Blk Ash St.
0910, Agency Assist, 300 Blk Lincoln Ave.
1056, Medical, 800 Blk Lincoln Ave.
1149, Warrant Arrest, 1200 Blk Hwy 24
1326, Animal complaint, 100 Blk Warnow Cir
1537, Welfare check, Lincoln Ave
1542, Threats, 700 Blk Hwy 24
1656, Speak with Officer, 600 Blk Plum
1832, Gas Smell, 2200 Blk Country Club Dr
Saturday, Feb. 13
0410, Alarm, 400 Blk 4 th St
Sunday, Feb. 14
0419, Agency Assist ,700 Blk Valley
1107, Non Injury Accident, 700 Blk Ash St
1409, Suspicious Activity, 1800 Blk 2 nd St
1757, Investigate Auto, 800 Blk Poplar St
1920, Animal Complaint, 800 Blk Maple St.
2231, Medical, 700 Blk Valley St.
