Marshall Receives MVP Award for
Most Town Halls
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., was recognized as the “2019 House MVP” by Town Hall Project for hosting more town halls than any other Member of the House in 2019. Congressman Marshall issued the following statement in response:
“Meeting regularly with Kansans is part of my job, but it is an honor to be recognized for doing more town halls than any other member of the House. Kansans are my top priority and town halls allow me to speak directly with Kansans and take their concerns back to Washington. Their opinions and perspectives are very important to me.”
Rep. Marshall has held a town hall in all 63 counties in every term he has served in Congress.
"The average member of Congress held five town halls in 2019, and too many did not hold a single one. So we're thrilled to see Congressman Marshall go above and beyond to make himself available to Kansans in every corner of his sizable district,” said Town Hall Project Executive Director Nathan Williams. “We applaud him and his staff for the extra effort to hold a House-leading 63 town halls last year and award him our House MVP Award for 2019."
