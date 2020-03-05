Marshall Supports Robust Coronavirus Response Package
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., voted YES, and the House passed, H.R. 6074, the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Appropriations Act, to continue to address the virus at home and abroad, including expediting vaccine development, purchasing essential equipment and supplies, and assisting state and local health departments. Congressman Marshall issued a statement following the vote:
“Today I joined President Trump and Vice President Pence in doing everything the United States can possibly do to address the spread of the Coronavirus,” said Rep. Marshall. “This emergency bill will provide billions for the fastest possible development of a vaccine, antiviral, and treatments, and provide for the safety of Americans at home and abroad. I recognize the importance of having the proper tools and resources in place for states and local communities and will continue to stay in close contact with the White House and all agencies responsible for controlling the spread of this disease.”
The bill includes $7.8 billion in emergency supplemental appropriations for the U.S. response to the coronavirus, including $4 billion to make diagnostics tests more broadly available, develop treatments, and invest in vaccine development and procurement. Funds are also made available for the Food and Drug Administration to protect the integrity of medical products manufactured overseas, in addition to identifying and preventing shortages.
Also included in this bill:
- $2.2 billion for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a robust response including:
- Nearly $1 billion for state and local response efforts
- $1.25 billion for the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to protect Americans abroad and prevent the spread of the virus worldwide, including:
- $264 million to evacuate Americans
- $200 million for USAID’s Emergency Response Fund to prepare for and respond to emerging health threats and to prevent further spread of illness and infection
