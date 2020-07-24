Sen. Moran Applauds Senate Passage of NDAA
The NDAA Strengthens our National Security and Invests in our Military Families
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense – today released the following statement applauding the Senate’s passage of the FY2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA):
“The men and women serving in our military work every day to keep us safe here at home and to defend our freedoms from threats around the world. The NDAA includes a pay raise for our troops, invests in the development of new technology, weapons and cybersecurity and provides resources to help our military families thrive. I am especially pleased that this year’s NDAA included my priorities to enable women serving in the National Guard and Reserve to receive maternity leave, honor fallen Big Red One soldiers from Fort Riley and authorize a study on the causes of high unemployment rates among post-9/11 female veterans.”
Sen. Moran priorities included in the FY2021 NDAA:
- A provision to make certain that women serving in the National Guard and Reserve of the Armed Forces are eligible to receive six weeks of maternity benefits, equal to that of their active duty counterparts.
- A provision that will allow the names of First Infantry Division Soldiers, also known as Big Red One Soldiers, who were killed in action during Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation New Dawn to be added to the First Division Monument that is located on White House grounds.
- A provision that directs the Department of Veterans Affairs to conduct a study on why post-9/11 female veterans experience higher rates of unemployment than their cohorts. Since 2009, post-9/11 female veterans experienced an average unemployment rate of 8.4 percent versus the 5.7 percent rate of all veterans.
- A provision that expands mental health care services for members of the National Guard and Reserve.
- A provision that invests in the domestic semiconductor supply chain, making the U.S. less dependent of foreign technology.
