The Pottawatomie County Commission Monday indicated its willingness to place an order for a new ambulance early in 2021.
Hal Bumgarner, director of Emergency Medical Services, said he has been told the coronavirus has delayed ambulance production. If an order isn’t placed early next year, he said, Pott County may have to wait until 2022 for a new ambulance in its annual rotation.
A new ambulance for 2020 was expected to arrive in November, but has been delayed until January 21, Bumgarner said.
Commissioners were amenable to placing an early ambulance order, but asked Bumgarner to first provide a rotation plan supported by mileage.
“I’m not at all opposed to keeping good ambulances,” said Commissioner Greg Riat. “We want you guys to have good equipment. I just want to see a plan.”
Bumgarner said he has developed a 10-year ambulance rotation plan and would present it to the commission in early January.
Bumgarner also responded to a question by Commissioner Pat Weixelman regarding the trade-in value of ambulances.
“The trade-in market on these trucks...it hurts, considering what they cost up-front,” Bumgarner said.
Finally, Bumgarner thanked his EMS staff for working long hours over an especially busy Christmas weekend.
“They worked a lot of hours over the holiday weekend,” Bumgarner said.
Commission Chair Dee McKee was not present for Monday’s meeting––an abbreviated session lasting only 45 minutes.
Following the meeting, commissioners were scheduled to tour the new Fleet Maintenance Facility.
McDonald Rd. Bridge
Commissioners awarded Reece Construction, Salina, the contract for replacing a bridge on McDonald Rd. and realignment of Little Noxie Rd. in the northeast portion of the county.
Reece’s low bid of $477,736 was one of three submitted for the project last week, and was below the engineer’s estimate of $609,716.
Overland Rd. Bridge
The commission tabled until next week action on awarding a contract for replacing a bridge on Overland Rd. due to lack of a quorum.
Ebert Construction, Wamego, submitted the low bid of $138,585 for the project, well below the engineer’s estimate of $238,785.
Weixelman said he would abstain from voting on awarding the contract since he is related to an employee of the company.
Steve Minton
The commission responded to comments made by Steve Minton, Westmoreland, during the “Public Comments” portion of the agenda.
Minton suggested commissioners refrain in 2021 from uttering what he said were overused commissioner phrases throughout 2020: “I’ve been up here 12 years” (Weixelman) and “I’m just a new guy” (Riat).
“The job is a lot harder than I thought,” Riat said. “There’s so much to learn. Even though I’ve been here almost a year, I still feel like a new guy.”
Weixelman said he wouldn’t comment on Minton’s suggestion, but said: “Just keep coming to the meetings, Steve, and keep us straight.”
Mark Portell
The commissioners thanked Mark Portell for his years of reporting on county commission meetings for area newspapers.
County Counselor John Watt announced that Portell was retiring and that Monday’s meeting was his last.
