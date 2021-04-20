Pottawatomie County is looking for design ideas for Salzer Road, located near Wamego, for future improvements.
At Monday’s county commission meeting, Public Works Director Dustin Newman told commissioners that the road is in need of some repair due to increased traffic brought on by housing developments in the area.
Newman said that he would like to put out a Request for Proposal (RFP) for an engineering study to gather information on what improvements would be needed, and the study would also include a set of designs.
“We are wanting to see what we can do and what the cost will be,” Newman said.
Rather than put out RFP’s, Commissioner Pat Weixelman asked why County Engineer Nathan Bergman wouldn’t be able to conduct the study.
“Why can’t we do a little bit of that homework on our own?” Weixelman asked, adding that he wasn’t opposed to studying the project.
Commission Chair Greg Riat voiced his agreement with Weixelman stating that he would rather do an in house study and then put the project out for bid.
“If Nathan can do it and get it accomplished, I mean he is our acting engineer,” Commissioner Dee McKee said.
Weixelman recommended that they look into chip seal as a more cost effective measure.
Additionally, Newman said that there are two box culverts that run under the road that would need to be addressed if the county were to decide to widen it.
Commissioners moved to approve the county working with Bergman to gather information and develop a plan.
COVID Vaccines
The county health department is partnering with the Wamego Health Center to give COVID Vaccines during the Tulip Festival this weekend.
The vaccines that will be given are the one shot Johnson & Johnson and will take place at the Wamego Senior Center from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Saturday, and 11 a.m. — 3 p.m., Sunday.
Tire/Refrigeration Amnesty
A tire and refrigeration amnesty will be held in the county from May 1 through May 29.
During that time, county residents will be able to dump passenger tires and refrigeration appliances for free at the county landfill.
During the amnesty, non-passenger tires can also be disposed of at half the normal rate.
Additionally, last month the county’s Sanitation Department issued 15 health permits for septic systems and lagoons, nine of which were for new construction.
Seven facility inspections were also completed.
Registrar of Deeds
The county’s Registrar’s office issued 149 deeds last month, 87 of which were for new sales. The total revenue made by the department last month was $51,041.50.
Communication with Manhattan
Improvements to the intersection of Highway 24 and Levee Drive are still in the works.
Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr told commissioners that the city is working with Schwab Eaton to develop plans.
Fehr said that he estimates the total cost for the project, which will include turn lanes and signals, will be within the range of $750,000 to $1 million.
The construction along that stretch of road is needed for the future development of a new city facility for Manhattan.
Fehr added that the construction was warranted regardless of whether there was to be a building there or not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.