Criminal Dispositions
Maureen Sharon Coleman, theft of property or services, value less than $1,500, $158 fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Tayler Lynn Applebee, Maximum speed limits, $231.
Rachel Elizabeth Corn, Maximum speed limits, $153.
Brendan Neil Doyle, Maximum speed limits, $240.
Christopher Thomas Gant, maximum speed limits, $231.
Kenaniah Lee Lunhardt, Maximum speed limits, $183.
Francisco Luna, maximum speed limits, $183.
Oliver J Pearl, maximum speed limits, $195.
