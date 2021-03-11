Criminal Dispositions
Damon Alan Brown, Theft of property or services; Value less than $1,500, $158 in fines and fees.
Robert M Bryan, Domestic battery; knowing rude physical contact w/ family member or dating relationship, $0 in fines and fees.
Robert M Bryan, Criminal damage to property; without consent value <$1,000, $418 in fines and fees.
Andrew Martin Litke, Disorderly conduct; fighting words or noisee conduct to cause resentment, $158 in fines and fees.
Ross Kristopher Meuli, criminal discharge of firearm; land/water of another without permission, $258 in fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Dominick Boone Cazee, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Thomas L Duchesneau, maximum speed limits, $201 in fines and fees.
Kelsie Christine Fitzgerald, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Rachel E Hayden, maximum speed limits, $303 in fines and fees.
Bernadette Marie Hohman, maximum speed limits, $201 in fines and fees.
Claudia Ruth Leeds, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $303 in fines and fees.
Beth L Mack, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Shamus Timothy Neel, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees
Jessica Lynn Starnes, maximum speed limits, $231 in fines and fees.
Jessica Lynn Starnes, improper driving on laned roadway, $75 in fines and fees.
Miguel A Vega Alverado, operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, $250 in fines and fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.