Criminal Dispositions
Desiray Lynn Skrdlant, disorderly conduct; brawling or fighting, $158 in fines and fees.
Desiray Lynn Skrdlant, possession of marijuana, $0 in fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Danielle Elizabeth Adams, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $30 in fines and fees.
Kelsey Lynn Allen, driving on right side of roadway required, $183 in fines and fees.
Karen Sue Bergman, maximum speed limits, $276 in fines and fees.
William A Dodson, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years, $152 in fines and fees.
William A Dodson, improper driving on lanes roadway, $183 in fines and fees.
Thomas B Gayner, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Sam Laird Gish, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Trevonn Fredrick Joe Hall, vehicles; unlawful Acts; e.g., registration, $628 in fines and fees.
Kyle J Hoover, basic rule governing speed of vehicles, $183 in fines and fees.
Trenton Paul Juenemann, driving on left in no-passing zone, $305 in fines and fees.
Nicholas Edward Noveck, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
David A Parker, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Ronald Lee Penry, maximum speed limits, $213 in fines and fees.
Nicole D Sites, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
Kevin Charles Jr Wahl, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
Dennis Paul Watt, failure to yield at stop or yield sign, $183 in fines and fees.
Katherine Grace Williams, maximum speed limits, $195 in fines and fees.
Allen R Yungeberg, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
