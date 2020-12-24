Criminal Dispositions Gary K. Bouck, theft of property or services, value less than $1,500, $158 fines and fees. Gary K. Bouck, use or possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, $558 fines and fees. Morgan Noel Fabre, theft of property or services, value less than $1,500, $158 fines and fees. Brian Lee Havens, theft of property or services, value less than $1,500, $158 fines and fees. Traffic Violations Gary K. Bouck, driving on right side of roadway required, $183. Gary K. Bouck, driving while license cancelled, suspended, revoked, $100. Travis Keenan Burgess, speeding, $222. Wyatt Ambrose Cruz, speeding, $231. Makayla Asani Fleming, speeding, $207. Conrad Augustine Goldade, speeding, $207. Shawn L. Hladky, speeding, $183. Seth G. Holliday, speeding, $201. Spencer Cole Misko, speeding, $240. Christopher Joseph Novy, speeding, $213. Kathean Y. Parra Garcia, operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, $208. Kenneth Pendleton, speeding, $201. Karol Johana Suarez, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $303. Spencer Harrison Trumbly, speeding, $303. Tanner Curtis Wears, fail to drive in right lane on four-lane highway, $183. Curtis Tanner Wears, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $195. John Paul Yellico, speeding, $153.
Criminal Dispositions
Gary K. Bouck, theft of property or services, value less than $1,500, $158 fines and fees.
Gary K. Bouck, use or possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, $558 fines and fees.
Morgan Noel Fabre, theft of property or services, value less than $1,500, $158 fines and fees.
Brian Lee Havens, theft of property or services, value less than $1,500, $158 fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Gary K. Bouck, driving on right side of roadway required, $183.
Gary K. Bouck, driving while license cancelled, suspended, revoked, $100.
Travis Keenan Burgess, speeding, $222.
Wyatt Ambrose Cruz, speeding, $231.
Makayla Asani Fleming, speeding, $207.
Conrad Augustine Goldade, speeding, $207.
Shawn L. Hladky, speeding, $183.
Seth G. Holliday, speeding, $201.
Spencer Cole Misko, speeding, $240.
Christopher Joseph Novy, speeding, $213.
Kathean Y. Parra Garcia, operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, $208.
Kenneth Pendleton, speeding, $201.
Karol Johana Suarez, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $303.
Spencer Harrison Trumbly, speeding, $303.
Tanner Curtis Wears, fail to drive in right lane on four-lane highway, $183.
Curtis Tanner Wears, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $195.
John Paul Yellico, speeding, $153.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.