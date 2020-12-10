Criminal Dispositions
Preston Everett Butler, battery, physical contact in a rude, insulting, angry manner, $798 fines and fees.
Preston Everett Butler, domestic battery, knowing rude physical contact with a family member or dating relationship, $200 fines and fees.
Jessica Lynn Starnes possession of marijuana, $558 fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Robert P. Avery, speeding, $183.
Jamie Nickole Berges, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, $316.
Philip C. Byrne, speeding, $177.
Emma I. Caffrey, speeding, $189.
Dessirae Dion, Council, failure to wear seatbelt, 18-plus years, $30.
Andera Tishan Cubit, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, $208.
Arionna Marie Davies, failure to wear seatbelt, 18-plus years, $30.
Timothy M. Dedonder, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, first conviction, $1,258.
Emmy Grace Ebert, speeding, $189.
Michael Damon Fleming, failure to wear seatbelt, 18-plus years, $30.
Cheryl D. Lee, speeding, $177.
Albert W. Martin, speeding, $201.
Heather Elizabeth Miller, speeding, $189.
Ronald D. Sheley, speeding, $201.
Lane Alexander Tasset, speeding, $40.
Michael B. Tilley, speeding, $249.
Malcolm Adrian Watkins, fail to drive in right lane on four-lane highway, $183.
Malcolm Adrian Watkins, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $195.
Timothy Daniel White, failure to yield from private road or driveway, $183.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.